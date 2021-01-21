Georgina R. Garcia, RN, BSN, MS has been selected as the new senior vice president and area manager for the Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino County Area.
Garcia will be responsible for all hospital and health plan functions at the Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers and throughout San Bernardino County.
Garcia, who began her new role on Jan. 11, has served as senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles for the past eight years. She returns to San Bernardino County after serving here as chief operating officer from 2008 through 2012.
She was instrumental in the building of both the new Fontana and Ontario hospitals, and carries a wealth of knowledge and experience working in the San Bernardino County area.
Garcia joined Kaiser Permanente in 1975 as a registered nurse at the Panorama City Medical Center and progressed through a series of positions of increasing responsibility.
She has been particularly effective in addressing the needs of a complex service area that encompasses a range of socially and economically diverse communities, Kaiser Permanente said in a news release.
