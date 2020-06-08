Gasoline prices dropped dramatically three months ago, but recently they have been steadily rising back up.
San Bernardino gas prices have risen 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.86/g on June 8, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 567 stations. Gas prices in San Bernardino are 20.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
In Fontana, the lowest gas price was $2.49 at Costco, 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway (where membership is required).
Also, the ARCO station at 16120 Slover Avenue and the 7-Eleven station at 16096 Slover Avenue were both selling gas for $2.55 as of June 8, according to GasBuddy.com.
"It's no surprise that gasoline prices have increased for the sixth straight week as gasoline demand has hit its highest level since early March as Americans are returning to the roads," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With OPEC extending its large oil production cuts until at least July, oil prices continue to rally. In Sunday evening trade, a barrel of WTI crude oil briefly touched $40 per barrel, the highest level in months thanks to rebounding demand for oil and gasoline as well as the previous production cuts. While I don't see oil's strength holding too long given that oil demand remains 20-25 percent below a year ago, I believe the anxiety pushing oil prices up is coming from the fact that the economy may be recovering quicker than most anticipated. For now, motorists will likely continue to see gas prices rising for the weeks ahead."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.