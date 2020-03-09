Gasoline prices are plunging in the local area and throughout the world, according to a new report by GasBuddy.
Prices in San Bernardino dropped 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.39 per gallon on March 9, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 562 stations.
In Fontana, the lowest gas price reported on GasBuddy.com was $2.99 at Food-N-Fuel Gasoline at 15313 Merrill Avenue.
Four Fontana stations reported selling gas at $3.05 -- Costco at 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway (where membership is required), Circle K at 16900 Foothill Boulevard, ARCO at 7325 Sierra Avenue, and Foothill Gas at 17312 Foothill Boulevard.
Prices will continue to fall, GasBuddy said.
"It's been an unprecedented week, one in which oil majors Russia and Saudi Arabia saw anything but eye-to-eye on lowering oil production, leading crude oil prices to plummet 20 percent in Sunday evening trade, combined with COVID-19 fears escalating, and gas prices have no where to go but down and like a rock," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Oil has now seen its value cut nearly in half after Iran tensions inflamed prices months ago and it doesn't immediately look like it will get any better.
"For motorists, I urge them to be in absolutely no hurry to fill up as gas prices will drop in nearly every nook and cranny of the country, from the smallest cities to the largest metros. At a time of year that prices are usually rising, we'll see anything but that. The national average came into March like a lamb and will likely be leaving as a lion, with prices roaring lower."
