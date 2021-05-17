Gasoline prices have risen above $4 per gallon at most stations in Fontana and throughout Southern California, according to GasBuddy.com.
In San Bernardino, gas prices have risen 3.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.07/g on May 17, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 567 stations in San Bernardino. The prices in San Bernardino are 15.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.39/g higher than a year ago.
In Fontana, the lowest prices was at Foothill Fuel and Wash at 17312 Foothill Boulevard, which was selling gas for $3.71, GasBuddy said. Also in Fontana, the price was $3.79 at Costco (16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway, where membership is required), ARCO (7325 Sierra Avenue), and Circle K (16900 Foothill Boulevard).
The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g on May 17. The national average is up 16.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.17/g higher than a year ago.
"The national average gas price surged last week thanks to big price jumps in Southeastern states due to the previously shut down Colonial Pipeline, but most areas outside that region saw smaller fluctuations," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia. The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark, but motorists shouldn't get too excited -- prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand be red hot. In addition, motorists in the affected areas should see outage numbers continue to decline this week, especially early in the week when gasoline demand tends to be lowest. I'm optimistic that there will be enough recovery by Memorial Day for motorists in these states to fill up without having to search for gasoline."
