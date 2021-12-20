After gasoline prices skyrocketed in recent months, motorists are now finally beginning to see a little bit of relief at the pump.
Gas prices in San Bernardino have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.58/g on Dec. 20, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 567 stations in San Bernardino.
Gas prices in San Bernardino are 0.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.51/g higher than a year ago.
In Fontana, the cheapest price as of Dec. 20 was $4.13 at American Gas, located at 9111 Citrus Avenue, according to GasBuddy. The price was $4.15 at Costco (where membership is required) at 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway.
"For yet another week, average gasoline prices continue to fall as omicron cases surge, leading oil demand, and thus oil prices, to stall. The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new COVID-19 cases slow down," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With gas prices very likely to continue declining this week in most states, we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under their all-time high on the holiday, which was $3.26 in 2013. Beyond Christmas, with omicron cases likely to continue climbing, I do believe we'll see a more noticeable hit on gasoline demand once the holidays are over. There's a rising likelihood that we won't see gas prices rising for the rest of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.