Gasoline prices are continuing to go down rapidly in Fontana and throughout the nation, according to GasBuddy.com.
In Fontana, prices at several stations have dropped below the $3 level per gallon.
Foothill Gas at 17312 Foothill Boulevard and Costco at 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway (where membership is required) reported prices of $2.89/g on March 16, according to GasBuddy.com.
Other stations selling gas for less than $3 were Food-N-Fuel at 15313 Merrill Avenue, Circle K at 16900 Foothill Boulevard, ARCO at 7325 Sierra Avenue, ARCO at 10087 Sierra Avenue, Shell at 16414 Foothill Boulevard, Chevron at 16705 Merrill Avenue, and 76 at 8921 Sierra Avenue.
Gas prices in San Bernardino have fallen 11.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.27/g on March 16, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 567 stations.
"It's coming true -- gas prices are plummeting in every town, city and state, with the national average seeing one of its biggest weekly declines in the last decade," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
"The root cause continues to be coronavirus related, since demand for oil slumped globally, inducing the current price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia as they both raise output, causing oil prices to crash through the floor. Such a large decline at this time of year is mind-blowing, as gas prices have risen in all but one year in the last 10 during the spring. All good things may not last forever, however, as rumors swirl that Russia and Saudi Arabia are holding high level talks to reign in the collapse in oil prices, which could eventually end the party at the pump."
