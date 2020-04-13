Gasoline prices are still going down rapidly.
Gas prices in San Bernardino have fallen 9.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.79 per gallon on April 13, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 567 stations. Gas prices in San Bernardino are 51.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 117.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
In Fontana, the lowest gas price was $2.19 at three stations -- Costco (where membership is required) at 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway, Shell at 16414 Foothill Boulevard, and Foothill Gas at 17312 Foothill Boulevard, according to Gas Buddy.
"As expected, and for the seventh straight week, the national average moved considerably lower, as well as gas prices in every state as retail prices continue to play catch up to the dramatic decline in market prices in recent weeks," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "And good news for consumers -- contrary to popular belief, an OPEC deal over the weekend to cut oil production will actually not have a near-term impact on gasoline prices -- not even one bit."
DeHaan said that he expects prices to continue moderating for now, as gasoline demand appears to remain near 50-year lows.
