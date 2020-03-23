In what was described as "truly an unprecedented turn of events," gasoline prices continued to plummet, according to GasBuddy.com.
San Bernardino gas prices have fallen 13.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.12/g on March 23, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 567 stations. Gas prices in San Bernardino are 31.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Several stations in Fontana are selling gas for lower than $2.90 per gallon, GasBuddy said.
The price is $2.65 at Costco at 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway (where membership is required). The price is $2.75 at ARCO (7325 Sierra Avenue), Foothill Gas (17312 Foothill Boulevard), and Food-N-Fuel Gasoline (15313 Merrill Avenue).
"Gas prices have spent virtually all of March marching lower, with the drop continuing as the coronavirus destroys oil demand globally, leading to the lowest oil prices we've seen in 18 years, paving the way for still an additional 35-75 cent per gallon drop at most stations in the weeks ahead," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "I don't think I've ever seen such a collapse in prices, even including the Great Recession. What we're witnessing is easily going to go down as the great collapse in oil demand, and for motorists hurrying to fill up today, they're wasting their money as prices will continue to drop in the days ahead.
"Gas stations are passing along the drop several weeks behind, and there's plenty more room for prices to drop," he said. "This is truly an unprecedented turn of events."
