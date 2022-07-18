Average gasoline prices in San Bernardino have fallen 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.84 per gallon on July 18, according to GasBuddy's survey of 567 stations in San Bernardino.
Prices in San Bernardino are 43.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago (when they soared over $6) and stand $1.61/g higher than a year ago.
Many gas stations in Fontana have had steep price declines, although prices remain very high.
The cheapest gas in Fontana as of July 18 was $5.07 at the ARCO station at 8898 Sierra Avenue, according to GasBuddy.
The 76 station at 10115 Sierra Avenue was selling gas for $5.09, while Costco at 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway (where membership is required) was selling gas for $5.15.
“We've seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we've seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.