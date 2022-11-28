Average gasoline prices in San Bernardino have fallen 20.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.91/g on Nov. 28, according to GasBuddy's survey of 567 stations in San Bernardino.
Prices in San Bernardino are 52.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
In Fontana, a few stations were selling gas below $4 as of Nov. 28, Gas Buddy said. The price was $3.75 at the 76 station at 16090 Arrow Boulevard, $3.79 at Conserve Fuel at 9142 Citrus Avenue, $3.79 at American Gas at 9111 Citrus Avenue, and $3.95 at Costco (where membership is required) at 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/g on Nov. 28. The national average is down 22.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.
"As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single day decline in the national average. In addition, 47 of the nation's 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.”
