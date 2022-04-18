Average gasoline prices in San Bernardino have fallen 6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.72/g on April 18, according to GasBuddy's survey of 567 stations in San Bernardino. This follows a 10-cent decline the previous week.
Prices in San Bernardino are 9.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.80/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in San Bernardino was priced at $5.09/g on April 17 while the most expensive was $6.59/g, a difference of $1.50/g. The lowest price in the state was $4.69/g while the highest was $8.02/g, a difference of $3.33/g.
In Fontana, the cheapest gas was $5.29 at One Stop Market at 14518 Valley Boulevard, according to GasBuddy. ARCO at 7325 Sierra Avenue was selling gas at $5.33 and the price at American Gas at 9111 Citrus Avenue was $5.38.
“We've now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia's war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride."
