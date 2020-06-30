The price of gasoline is continuing to go up, and it will increase by an additional few cents per gallon on July 1 specifically because of the California gasoline tax.
The state's gas tax will rise 3.2 cents to 50.5 cents per gallon at the start of July. The tax hike will bring in an additional $440 million that is scheduled to be used for road improvements in the coming fiscal year.
In San Bernardino, gas prices have risen 3.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3 per gallon on June 29, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 567 stations. Gas prices in San Bernardino are 20 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but are 62 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
In Fontana, the station selling gas at the lowest price was Foothill Gas at 17312 Foothill Boulevard, where the cost was $2.67 on June 29, according to GasBuddy. Costco at 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway (where membership is required) and ARCO at 7325 Sierra Avenue were selling gas for $2.71.
"Gasoline prices have continued to rise across the U.S., a streak that enters its ninth week, but with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across several states and with Pay with GasBuddy gasoline demand data showing the first weekly drop in gasoline demand since Memorial Day and just the second one since March, there may eventually be a small reckoning in the price of gasoline," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Last week, U.S. gasoline demand fell 0.4 percent, not exactly a staggering figure, but data from later in the week pointed to much more noticeable drops, which may be a coming trend as authorities in some U.S. states rescind their re-openings. Motorists across the country will likely be influenced by what develops in those areas -- improvement and a slowdown in COVID would cause gas prices to continue rising, while a continued resurgence in COVID-19 cases and a drop in gasoline demand will mean lower gas prices."
