Gasoline prices have soared over $5 per gallon in the local area, according to a report by GasBuddy.
Average gasoline prices in San Bernardino have risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.04 on Aug. 14, according to GasBuddy's survey of 567 stations in San Bernardino.
Prices in San Bernardino are 29.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 17.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"The national average price of gasoline continues to hold near the highest level we've seen since last October, touching $3.84 per gallon. It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Gas prices are always higher in California than in other states.
However, many stations in Fontana are selling gas at much lower prices than the $5 level.
According to GasBuddy, the cost was $4.49 per gallon at the ARCO station at 7325 Sierra Avenue and at Costco at 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway (where membership is required).
The cost was $4.53 at Circle K at 16900 Foothill Boulevard.
