Back in 1972, George Whiteman quit his job at General Dynamics in order to open a gasoline station in Fontana.
“I thought what he did was kind of crazy; it was a lot of work,” said his son, Doug Whiteman, who started out as an employee and later became the owner of the business following his father’s passing.
The station is still going strong, and on May 25, George’s Sierra Shell held a special event to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
“My dad was really involved in the city way back then,” donating money to hundreds of Little League teams and schools, Doug Whiteman said during the ceremony.
The Whiteman family has carried on his father’s legacy ever since, with Doug, his wife Linda, son Josh, and long-time employee Heather Stanton maintaining their award-winning business on the corner of Sierra and San Bernardino avenues.
George’s Sierra Shell has made such an impact that author Michael Barnett devoted a section of his new book, “Customer Relationship Imprinting,” to the company.
“George’s Shell has been a good example of providing excellent customer service,” Barnett said during the celebration.
In fact, the auto repair shop was named the “Small Business of the Year” in 2014, and last year, Josh Whiteman took second place at the U.S. Autotech National Championship competition.
Even throughout the struggles created by the pandemic, George’s Shell has kept its standards high. In 2020, Stanton was recognized for being one of only four winners of the Shell Service Champion Hero Award in the world because of her ability to sustain a safe and clean workspace. She was the only person to receive this award in the United States.
Stanton became an employee at the station right after graduating from high school, and over the past 20 years she has gradually worked her way up to becoming the manager. She is one of four female employees at the location.
“I think what Doug saw in us was our personalities and our ability to build friendships,” Stanton said. “None of us (women) knew anything about cars when we started, but we learned along the way, and it’s worked out well for us.”
George’s Sierra Shell is located at 9684 Sierra Avenue. The phone number is (909) 822-3402 and the website is www.georgesshell.com.
