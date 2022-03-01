Gildaberto Gonzalez is bringing Detail Garage, a successful professional auto detailing franchise, to Fontana.
Gonzalez, a first-generation American who is a Guatemalan immigrant, was the first-ever Detail Garage franchisee back in 2016 in Montclair. He quickly followed up with an additional two locations, one in El Monte and one in Riverside.
Now his fourth location is officially opening in southern Fontana at 17122 Slover Avenue on Saturday, March 5.
Before owning his own franchise, Gonzalez was a corporate employee at Chemical Guys, a leading manufacturer of car care chemicals and solutions. After dropping out of college to support his family, Gonzalez leveraged his corporate job and relationship with Chemical Guys to move forward with Detail Garage.
The pandemic has created difficult times for business owners the past two years, but despite the hardships, Gonzalez saw over 50 percent growth at his three locations in 2020 alone.
Detail Garage, which was created in 2008 by professional auto detailers, has been rapidly expanding throughout the world. With 70 locations already in operation, the Detail Garage team is looking to reach 100 units open this year, followed by 50 locations added to the system next year.
