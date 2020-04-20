Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) recently announced that Andrew Goldfrach, FACHE, was appointed its new chief operating officer, effective immediately.
Goldfrach was brought in early to help on the hospital’s COVID-19 Task Force team.
“Andrew’s breadth of experience in leadership positions and operational management, from strategic direction in both short- and long-range planning, makes him a perfect fit for our organization,” said ARMC Hospital Director William Gilbert. “He is highly respected for his integrity and his successful track record of delivering results.”
Goldfrach joins ARMC from University Hospitals Avon Rehabilitation Hospital in Ohio, an acute care rehabilitation hospital, where he served as chief executive officer.
Previously he was an administrator at Good Shepherd Penn Partners, a partnership between Penn Medicine and the Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network.
“I am honored to join the ARMC team to oversee strategic growth and facility expansions,” said Goldfrach. “Along with the dedicated ARMC health care team, I look forward to achieving even greater success building upon the Medical Center’s innovative and high-quality medical services.”
ARMC has proposed building a new facility in northern Fontana, and discussions have been taking place with city staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.