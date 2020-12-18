Goodman has commenced construction of a 1.1 million-square-foot logistics campus in Fontana, the company said in a news release on Dec. 18.
Scheduled for opening in the summer of 2021, Goodman Logistics Center Fontana III will provide essential infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for logistics space with easy access to large consumer markets, the company said.
The site will provide customers with access to 18 million consumers within a same day drivetime, with a combined consumer purchasing power of $215 billion annually.
The flexible campus design has the capacity to accommodate customer requirements from 212,420 to 453,020 square feet.
Goodman recently completed and leased two additional logistics centers to Amazon and an e-commerce furniture supplier, eFulfill, located adjacent to the Fontana III property. Collectively, these facilities created hundreds of new jobs in the local community.
Anthony Rozic, CEO of Goodman North America, said: “Consumer needs and demands are growing quicker than ever before with online sales growth up 37.1 percent from $145.47 billion for the same quarter the previous year. E-commerce companies must now be faster and more adaptable in order to accommodate this changing environment. Our new facility will provide companies with space in a strategic location to meet growing consumer expectations.”
The Inland Empire industrial market provides one of the most vital supply chain networks in the United States, Goodman said. Transportation infrastructure, proximity to the largest commercial seaports in the country, and state-of-the art logistics centers have made the region a global trade hub that is creating robust, ongoing economic and employment opportunities. With 89,519 job seekers within a 15-mile radius and access to skilled workers, the facility will create the potential for thousands of new jobs for local residents and help to support a recovering economy, the company said.
