Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 23 unveiled the details of his proposal to deliver $11 billion in relief to Californians facing record-high gasoline prices.
Newsom’s proposal calls for $9 billion in tax refunds to car owners in the form of $400 direct payments per vehicle, capped at two vehicles.
This package also provides $2 billion in broader relief including:
• $750 million in incentive grants to transit and rail agencies to provide free transit for Californians for three months. As a result, roughly 3 million Californians per day who take the bus, subway, or light rail won’t have to pay a fare every time they ride.
• Up to $600 million to pause a part of the sales tax rate on diesel for one year.
• $523 million to pause the inflationary adjustment to gas and diesel excise tax rates.
The package also calls for $500 million in active transportation for projects that promote biking and walking throughout the state. Additionally, this proposal fast-tracks a $1.75 billion portion of the governor’s $10 billion ZEV package to further reduce the state’s dependence on oil and save Californians money, including the investments in more ZEV passenger vehicles and building more charging infrastructure throughout the state — especially in low-income communities.
“We’re taking immediate action to get money directly into the pockets of Californians who are facing higher gas prices as a direct result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” Newsom said in a news release. “But this package is also focused on protecting people from volatile gas prices, and advancing clean transportation — providing three months of free public transportation, fast-tracking electric vehicle incentives and charging stations, and new funding for local biking and walking projects.”
The tax refund will take the form of $400 debit cards for registered vehicle owners, and individuals will be eligible to receive up to two payments. An average California driver spends approximately $300 in gasoline excise tax over a year.
The Newsom administration will meet with the Legislature to negotiate the details of the proposal in the coming days. Once approved through the Legislature, the first payments could begin as soon as July.
