Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on March 15 that bars, night clubs, wineries, and breweries should close in California due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
In addition, residents who are 65 years or older or vulnerable to COVID-19 must practice home isolation, Newsom said at a news conference and on social media.
"Restaurants -- focus on takeout for those isolating. Maximize social distancing," Newsom said on Twitter.
"We must protect our most vulnerable to COVID-19 and ensure essential parts of our society can keep functioning like:
• our healthcare system
• grocery stores
• pharmacies
• social service providers
"And that people who can continue to work safely and remain productive can do so."
Newsom also said the state is "working rapidly to secure hotels, motels, and trailers to house our homeless safely and protect our communities."
