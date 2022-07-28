Microbusinesses across San Bernardino County can still take advantage of the Microbusiness COVID-19 Grant Relief Program launched earlier this year.
San Bernardino County and Mastercard teamed up to award eligible businesses, with less than five employees, with a $2,500 award to help offset the negative business impacts from the pandemic.
Roni Edis, founder of Genuine Photobooths, is an example of a local microbusiness that benefited from the proactive grant relief program. Edis’ business rents photobooths for special events from proms to weddings throughout Southern California. Edis’ rental business suffered significantly when special events and public gatherings were canceled due to COVID-19.
“This grant is a great help as we begin to recover from such a major business downturn. The money has helped to pay off our business loan, business registration fees and gas for our vehicles. Now as our calendar fills back up with proms and parties, we are ready to go,” Edis said.
In San Bernardino County, 45 percent of local businesses have five employees or less, with 10 percent of those businesses being minority-owned.
Money is still available. Eligible businesses and non-profits can apply for a $2,500 grant toward qualified expenses such as the purchase of new equipment, investment in working capital, renewal of local permits, payment of business debt accrued during the pandemic, and costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and related health and safety restrictions or business interruptions as well as closures.
To disburse the funds, San Bernardino County is leveraging its membership with the City Possible network, a partnership model pioneered by Mastercard to address urban challenges and inequalities. The network has grown from 16 founding members in 2018 to more than 325 city members and candidate cities globally.
Qualified microbusinesses include:
• An entity that meets and self certifies that it began operation prior to Dec. 31, 2019
• Currently active or has a clear plan to reopen
• Was significantly impacted by COVID-19 due to closure
• Had less than $50,000 in revenues in 2019
• The business currently has fewer than five full-time employees in 2019 and 2020.
Usio, a Mastercard program partner, and AmPac Business Capital, are processing applications and payments directly to eligible businesses through prepaid debit cards. San Bernardino County’s Economic Development Department is a member of City Possible.
To apply, businesses can go to https://www.selectsbcounty.com/major-initiatives/microbusiness-covid-19-relief-grant. Applications will be processed based upon receipt of completed application and eligibility requirements. For more information and to access frequently asked questions, go to www.selectsbcounty.gov.
