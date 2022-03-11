Thousands of Southern California grocery workers will soon vote on whether to authorize a strike against the corporations that own Ralphs and Vons/Pavilions/Albertsons, according to a news release issued by UFCW Local 770 on March 10.
The contracts covering more than 60,000 grocery store employees expired at midnight on March 6 after weeks of negotiations.
UFCW Local 770 is based in Los Angeles. There are Vons and Ralphs stores in northern Fontana.
Bargaining committees composed of front-line grocery workers and union leaders said their proposals would increase wages and improve store conditions to reflect the needs of workers in a pandemic and post-pandemic world, the union news release said. However, the two sides could not come to an agreement.
"It's unfortunate that substantial progress toward reaching an agreement was not made during our 12 total days of bargaining with the union," said Robert Branton, the vice president of operations at Ralphs, in a statement.
Kroger, which owns Ralphs, said its employees make $25 per hour overall, which includes more than $18.90 in base pay.
Grocery clerks, meat cutters, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, among other employees working at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Stater Bros., and Gelson’s are covered by separate contracts, the union said. These workers are represented by UFCW Locals 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428, and 1442, spanning from central California to the Mexican border.
