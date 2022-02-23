A groundbreaking ceremony for Northgate González Market was held on Feb. 23 in Fontana.
This new market, located at 9630 Sierra Avenue, will be the company’s second venture into the Inland Empire.
Once open, the store will provide the local community with a large meat department, bakery, tortilleria, fresh produce, prepared foods, and Taqueria in addition to a sizable section of domestic and imported Latin American grocery goods.
Northgate González Market plans to hire approximately 150 workers at this location, most full-time. It is anticipated that the majority of those positions will be filled by residents who live in Fontana.
The company has grown to 42 stores, serving hundreds of thousands of customers each week, and currently has stores in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties.
