Birtcher Development, a California-based industrial real estate development firm, officially broke ground recently on Birtcher Logistics Center Fontana, a 330,048-square-foot facility located on the southwest corner of Banana Avenue and Santa Ana Avenue in southwestern Fontana.
The groundbreaking was held in partnership with Oltmans Construction and Tomorrow’s Talent, which aims to create work-based learning pathways that grow students from inexperienced young adults into skilled and certified members of the workforce.
Students from Southridge Tech Middle School, a technology and engineering focused school in Fontana, attended the groundbreaking event at the project site and had the opportunity to hear from and interact with several professionals from both the public and private sectors.
The event was also attended by development partners, construction workers, local city officials, and members of the media.
“Breaking ground on Birtcher Logistics Center Fontana is a great milestone for the company and we wanted to find a meaningful way to engage with the next generation and provide an opportunity for students to grow and learn through a hands-on experience with our project team and the city,” said Brooke Birtcher Gustafson, managing director of Birtcher Development. “Knowing that career paths don’t always fall into a straight line, we wanted to provide a creative space where the students could reflect on what they’re learning in the classroom while gaining visibility into the different workforce avenues their education may take them.”
"Through our collaboration with Birtcher, our students had the opportunity to engage in a real-world experience that gave them exposure to career options, including the critical manufacturing industry, here in our Southridge community,” said Dr. Roy Rogers, principal of Southridge Tech.
“Additionally, they experienced first-hand the importance of building their problem-solving and necessary thinking skills, and grit and perseverance, which are essential for success in the workforce. Birtcher has made significant efforts to impact and contribute to the broader workforce through community outreach, and we are excited to work with them to build on these efforts and make a meaningful impact on our community.”
As part of the event, six industry professionals spoke to students about their areas of expertise in planning, architecture, engineering, development, construction, and brokerage.
The distribution facility is expected to be completed in early 2024. It will consist of the following features:
• 36’ clear height
• 185’ truck court fully secured
• 51 dock-high doors
• 78 trailer parking stalls and 91 auto parking stalls
• Approximately 5,100 square feet of ground-floor office space
• Approximately 4,300 square feet of mezzanine office space
• ESFR sprinkler system
The listing brokers for Birtcher Logistics Center Fontana include Gerry Harvey and Craig McKenzie with Kidder Matthews.
