Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, has officially broken ground on 489 homesites for its new master-planned community, Narra Hills, in northwestern Fontana.
Narra Hills is spread across more than 100 acres and backs up to the San Bernardino National Forest. It is the only master planned community in Fontana that will feature homes with views west of Interstate 15.
The community will include five distinct home product types consisting of single-family homes, cluster homes, and townhomes, all in exclusive gated communities.
“Landsea Homes is thrilled to officially begin construction on Narra Hills, our first community in Fontana,” said Tom Baine, Southern California Division president, Landsea Homes. “Groundbreaking is consistently an exciting phase in the development process. Our team is one step closer to providing our high-quality and High Performance homes to potential homebuyers, and curating a community where many Fontana residents will soon be able to ‘live in their element’.”
The community will include 233 detached single-family homes, with 155 on 10,000-square-foot lots, and 78 on 5,000-square-foot lots. Homes will range from one to two stories, up to five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, and range from 1,316 to 4,100 square feet.
Homebuyers will have the opportunity to consider flexible space options including dens, bonus rooms, lofts, or LiveGen suites, which provide separate living spaces within the home to accommodate multi-generational families and other special living situations.
Narrra Hills will also include 127 cluster homes, each of which will feature its own outdoor space. They will be two stories ranging from 2,000 to 2,500 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The 129 traditional townhomes will range from 1,300 to 1,800 square feet with options for two or three bedrooms and two to three bathrooms.
The community’s recreation area will include an array of amenities, from a pool, a clubhouse, playgrounds, and a tot lot, to a turf area, fire pit lounge, and barbecue and eating area.
The parks will include pickleball courts, lawns, and picnic pavilions with additional barbecue areas. The community will also feature a dog park for dogs of all sizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.