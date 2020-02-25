Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors announced on Feb. 25 that the firm has arranged the sale of the Sprouts Farmers Market at the Highland Village Shopping Center in northern Fontana.
The sale price was $10.4 million, representing a 5.19 percent cap rate, a record-low cap rate and a record-high price per square foot for a single-tenant grocery store in the Inland Empire, according to a press release by Hanley Investment Group.
Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice Presidents Kevin Fryman, Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the seller, Adler Realty Investments, Inc., based in Woodland Hills. The buyer, a private investor, was represented by Heidi Kim of TNG Real Estate Consultants of Brea.
Adler Realty Investments recently completed the ground-up shopping center development, which is anchored by the 30,000-square-foot Sprouts and also includes BurgerIM, Jack in the Box, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Jersey Mike’s, Café Rio, Oggi’s Restaurant, Mountain View Tire and Auto Service, Pacific Dental Services, Arrowhead Credit Union, MJ Nail Salon, and Quick Quack Car Wash (currently under construction).
The property is immediately adjacent to the 210 Freeway at the Sierra Avenue entrance/exit.
According to Fryman, Highland Village enjoys exposure to a high volume of commuters and local residents that travel along the 210 Freeway. The average daily traffic count is about 119,000 at the Sierra Avenue exit.
“Highland Village Shopping Center is located directly across the street from Fontana Auto Center and the Fontana Promenade, the site of a future new Walmart Supercenter, which will drive a tremendous volume of regional traffic to an already busy area,” Fryman added.
“We generated a tremendous volume of interest in the Sprouts including procuring multiple competitive and qualified offers,” Asher stated. “We secured an all-cash, non-1031 exchange buyer and negotiated a longer escrow to allow time to complete the parcel subdivision to sell the Sprouts separately. We closed escrow at 97 percent of the asking price.”
“With the sale of Sprouts, we helped the seller maximize value by executing another break-up sale at Highland Village and achieved approximately 75-100 basis points better than if the owner sold the shopping center as a whole,” Asher said. “Previously, we sold the Mountain View Tire and Auto Service, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and the Jack in the Box, each as separate, single-tenant transactions at the shopping center."
Asher said the company is now marketing for sale a new single-tenant Sit' n Sleep.
