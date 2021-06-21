Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced on June 21 that the firm has arranged the sale of a new construction, single-tenant retail building occupied by Sit ‘n Sleep at Highland Village Shopping Center, a Sprouts-anchored shopping center in Fontana.
Hanley Investment Group has sold a total of $30 million in retail properties at Highland Village Shopping Center, the firm said in a news release.
Hanley Investment Group's Executive Vice Presidents Kevin Fryman, Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the seller, Adler Realty Investments, which completed the ground-up shopping center development in 2018-2019. The buyer was a private 1031 exchange investor based in the Inland Empire.
The sale of the single-tenant, triple-net leased 8,400-square-foot retail property occupied by Sit ‘n Sleep and built in 2019 is situated on 1.03 acres adjacent to Sprouts at 16948 S. Highland Avenue. The purchase price was $3,250,000.
Sit ‘n Sleep is the largest family-owned mattress retailer in California and was founded in 1979 by Larry Miller and his father Phillip Miller. Today, the chain is run by Larry Miller as CEO and Nelson Bercier, Sit ‘n Sleep president, who work in tandem to manage the day-to-day operations. Now, the 41-year-old company has 36 stores located throughout Southern California.
“Sit ‘n Sleep benefitted when consumers started investing in new mattresses and furniture during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns and we anticipate that consumers’ focus on the home will continue, and that will bring more spending on home products like mattresses,” said Fryman.
In addition to a 30,000-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market, the shopping center includes Jack in the Box, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Jersey Mike's Subs, Café Rio, Oggi's Restaurant, Pacific Dental, Quick Quack Car Wash, and Mountain View Tire and Auto Service. The shopping center is immediately adjacent to the Route 210 Freeway at the Sierra Avenue entrance/exit.
The sale of Sit ‘n Sleep in Fontana marks the second sale of a single-tenant mattress investment sold in California since March of 2020. Hanley Investment Group also sold the previous single-tenant mattress investment property, a Mattress Firm in Mountain View.
