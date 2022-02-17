Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced recently that the firm has arranged the sale of two multi-tenant retail pad buildings at Highland Village Shopping Center, a Sprouts-anchored shopping center in Fontana.
The two buildings, which totaled 13,515 square feet, closed at more than $11 million.
This transaction marks the eighth property Hanley Investment Group has sold at Highland Village, totaling a combined 61,123 square feet and about $40.8 million in total sales.
Hanley Investment Group's Executive Vice Presidents Kevin Fryman, Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the seller, Adler Realty Investments, which completed the ground-up shopping center development in 2018-2019. The buyer was a private 1031 exchange investor based in Beverly Hills and was represented by Mark Stein of CPMC Realty in Palm Desert.
“Retail developers continue to capitalize on executing the break-up sale strategy due to the consistent high-level of demand from investors seeking new construction single-tenant and multi-tenant pads in today’s market,” said Fryman. “The sales of the two multi-tenant pad buildings at Highland Village were a prime example of matching up a retail investment not formally on the market yet with a specific investor’s acquisition criteria seeking to complete a 1031 exchange. We were able to identify and procure the buyer in an off-market transaction and effectuate a year-end closing to achieve both parties’ objectives.”
The two multi-tenant retail pad buildings are located at 16918-16938 South Highland Avenue on an outparcel to a 30,000-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market at the hard-corner, signalization intersection of Highland Avenue and Sierra Avenue. The pad tenants include Cafe Rio, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Fatburger, Oggi’s Pizza, AB Barber and Crumbl Cookies. Other tenants at the shopping center include Sit ‘n Sleep, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Jack in the Box, Pacific Dental, Quick Quack Car Wash and Mountain View Tire and Auto Service.
Hanley Investment Group’s Fryman, Asher and Lefko previously arranged the sale of an 8,400-square-foot Sit ‘n Sleep, a 7,500-square-foot multi-tenant retail shop building adjacent to Sprouts, a Quick Quack Car Wash ground lease; plus the sales of Sprouts, Mountain View Tire and Auto Service, Raising Cane's and Jack in the Box, each as separate, single-tenant transactions at Highland Village Shopping Center. Hanley Investment Group’s sale of Quick Quack Car Wash was the first single-tenant Quick Quack to sell as a net-leased investment in California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.