Hawaiian Airlines will offer nonstop flights between Ontario International Airport (ONT) and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu five times a week beginning March 16 and 17, the airlines announced on Dec. 8.
“We’re excited to be able to offer our community new nonstop service to Hawai‘i. It’s one of the biggest requests we get from travelers, and I know it will be an extremely popular route,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. “I want to thank Hawaiian Airlines for its support and confidence in Southern California’s fastest-growing aviation gateway.”
“We are delighted to bring our superior value proposition to travelers visiting Hawai‘i from Ontario,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. “2021 is going to be a special time to experience Hawai‘i, and we can’t wait to welcome onboard our guests from Ontario and introduce them to our islands.”
Ingram said Hawaiian’s guests will enjoy island-inspired complimentary meals and the comfort of the carrier’s quiet and fuel-efficient A321neo aircraft.
Ontario Airport has recorded six straight months of traffic growth since reaching its low point in April, when passenger levels declined by 93 percent.
Ontario’s recovery ranks first among airports in California and third nationally, having regained roughly 50 percent of passenger volume compared to a year ago.
In order to add value and convenience for travelers, ONT hosts a drive-up testing site operated by the Covid Clinic which offers a variety of COVID-19 tests, including rapid tests with results available within 20 minutes. Tests are administered on Parking Lot 3 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. Reservations can be made at online at the Covid Clinic.
