Wahoo’s Fish Tacos and 95.5 KLOS-FM teamed up to honor and feed hundreds of healthcare workers at Dignity Health - Community Hospital of San Bernardino on May 18.
Wahoo’s delivered 200 meals, and the workers also received dessert and drinks from Yogurtland and Hint Water. Vans Shoes also participated in the show of support with 200 Vans bandanas.
The hospital departments honored include: bio-med, cardiopulmonary, facilities, food services, environmental services, imaging, IT, laboratory, materials management, physical therapy and security. These ancillary departments of the hospital are the backbone of operations, supporting the physicians, nurses, and patients on a daily basis.
