As California makes progress in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, working families and small businesses continue to struggle, said State Sen. Connie Leyva (D-20th District).
"During this difficult time, it is critical that we continue to help our small businesses access resources so that they are able to meet their needs and responsibilities during this economic downturn," said Leyva, whose district includes Fontana.
The following assistance resources may help if persons own a small business or know someone who owns or manages one:
• Small business interest-free deferral of sales/use tax (up to $50,000) for businesses with less than $5 million in annual taxable sales
• 90-day extension on businesses filing a return for less than $1 million in taxes
• Small Business Disaster Relief Loan Guarantee Program (via I-Bank) can provide potential capital for those who do not qualify for federal funds.
Federal U.S. Small Business Administration assistance and stimulus programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program, may also be able to help.
Additional information on available state and federal resources for small businesses is available on the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) website at https://business.ca.gov.
----- PANDEMIC UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will soon be available to help independent contractors, self-employed individuals and business owners and others who have been impacted by the pandemic. Benefits can be retroactive to weeks starting on or after Feb. 2, 2020 and will be issued within 24-48 hours.
The Employment Development Department (EDD) will begin accepting online applications for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program on Tuesday, April 28. For additional information, visit the EDD website at www.edd.ca.gov.
----- ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Leyva is also urging residents to visit California's comprehensive coronavirus website regularly.
"This important website provides information that may be useful to you or your loved ones on how to get testing and treatment, get help for small businesses and employers, apply for unemployment and disability benefits, as well as review data and news from multiple sources," Leyva said.
In addition, Leyva's district office can be reached at (909) 469-1110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.