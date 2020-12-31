Every year, Americans make resolutions for the New Year -- whether it is to be in better physical shape, get a new job, or improve finances.
If one of your resolutions is to better your financial life, here are some tips to help you fulfill it in 2021.
• What are your financial goals? It helps to have some goals in mind first. Do you plan to buy a home, start an emergency fund, take a fancy vacation, or contribute more to retirement savings? Document your specific financial goals for the year.
• Make specific plans. Developing a list of the specific steps can help you make progress on those goals. If you want to buy a home for example, your list might look like this: Find your desired area to live; research prices of homes of the area; determine ways to save for a down payment; get pre-qualified for a home loan. And so on … I think you get the idea!
• Get encouragement and support. It’s easier to stay motivated and make progress on your goals if you have even just one person to encourage you and hold you accountable. You might also need professional guidance. Many financial institutions, such as credit unions, offer such services. Take advantage of those.
• Track your budget. Routinely track your monthly spending so you can see where your money is going and see where you can cut expenses. Use those savings toward your goals.
• Designate one "no-spend weekend" or "no-spend day" per month. Make this a time when no money leaves your hands or accounts (i.e. eat at home or skip shopping sprees and engage in free entertainment). Use the savings toward your goals.
To learn more about credit unions -- modern financial institutions which can help you do more with your money -- go to www.weownourbank.com.
