Dignity Health - St. Bernardine Medical Center (SBMC) has announced the appointment of Sam Hessami, MD, MHA, FACHE, as chief medical officer.
In his new role, Dr. Hessami will provide strategic leadership in an effort to ensure high-quality patient care, effective resource utilization across all departments, and service line development.
He will provide physician oversight to make sure quality management, patient safety, and patient experience align with the objectives of the organization.
“Dr. Hessami’s experience in hospital clinical quality, safety, and utilization improvement has positively impacted overall morale and the care of the patient at each organization he has joined,” said Doug Kleam, the SBMC president. “I am pleased to have him join us as his expertise will be an asset to the St. Bernardine team.”
Hessami is a double board-certified physician with nearly 20 years of clinical experience and has served as a healthcare executive for the past six years. Most recently, he served as the chief medical officer for Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
"I am proud to be a part of an organization that has the patients’ best interest at heart," said Hessami. "I look forward to partnering with leadership and staff to address key issues and improve the delivery of safe and compassionate care.”
