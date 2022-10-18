Citrus High School junior Steven Perez hasn’t decided what career path he wants to pursue just yet. But after touring the Industrial Technical Learning Center in Fontana on Friday, he picked up a few more options.
He and his classmate, Sierra Aceves, joined their construction class at the center for “Manufacturing Day” — an annual event that showcases rewarding manufacturing careers.
“I’m really just looking at trades now, but this is a great opportunity,” he said. “Ever since I heard about this I’ve wanted to come here.”
About 300 students from Inland Empire high schools visited InTech to tour manufacturing facilities, interact with local employers and get hands-on experience with welding simulators, robotics and more.
“Events like this are important not only for students, but also our regional workforce,” said Chaffey College Superintendent/President Henry D. Shannon. “This is a great opportunity to give our area high school students a glimpse of career paths they can consider.”
Manufacturing involves the mechanical, physical or chemical transformation of materials, substances or components into new products, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Various positions exist for industrial maintenance technicians, machinists, welders, woodworkers, medical appliance technicians and more.
Citrus High School junior Alvin Augustine said he has more of an interest in going into real estate, but he enjoyed the experience of touring InTech to learn about more career options.
“It’s interesting,” he said. “There are a lot of machines that I’ve never seen before. It’s good to learn new things. Usually when you go to a mechanic’s shop, you can’t touch anything but here you can, so that’s cool.”
Chaffey High School junior Leilani Anaya said she became interested in welding by accident because the elective class she wanted to take — forensic science — was full. But after taking welding several times, she found her passion. Getting a tour of InTech and taking a closer look at career possibilities was a bonus.
“I want to work here,” she said.
About four million manufacturing jobs will need to be filled in the U.S. during the next decade, according to the National Association of Manufacturers. Chaffey College hosts the event to contribute to the future of the industry by creating partnerships and providing a pipeline of skilled workers.
For regional employers, Manufacturing Day is the industry’s biggest annual opportunity to positively change perceptions about advanced manufacturing jobs.
