The Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) has announced its 2020 honorees.
The IEEP Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony recognizes individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exemplary leadership in bettering the business climate and quality of life of the Inland Empire.
“The people we are honoring contribute every day in making the Inland Empire a better place to live and a better place for businesses to thrive,” said IEEP President and CEO Paul Granillo.
The 2020 winners are:
• Non-Profit of the Year -- Southern California Partnership for Jobs
• Business of the Year -- Ontario International Airport
• Educators of the Year -- Julie Pekhonen, chair, Inland Empire Desert Regional Consortium and Dr. Ron Carter, provost, Loma Linda University
• Chairman’s Award -- John Mura, general manager/CEO, East Valley Water District
• President’s Award -- Dr Raymond Wolfe, executive director, San Bernardino County Transportation Authority
• Public Partner of the Year -- City of Moreno Valley
• The Larry Sharp Inland Empire Leader of the Year -- Carole Beswick, CEO, Inland Action
The winners will be recognized at IEEP’s Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony, which will take place Jan. 16 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Ontario Airport. For ticket information, visit IEEP.com/Events/
