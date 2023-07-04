The Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) has issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within businesses across all sectors.
The statement was a response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning affirmative action practices for college and university admissions.
“The diverse population, workforce, and economy of California have played a pivotal role in the state's prosperity,” said Benjamin Lopez, the director of public policy and advocacy for IEEP. “As the impact of the recent ruling on the education sector raises concerns, we recognize the potential future barriers it may create in building a diverse and qualified workforce, particularly for executive positions and C-suite roles. To counter these challenges, the IEEP is determined to educate employers on the Supreme Court's decision and collaborate on initiatives that reinforce the integral role of employees and their families within businesses and communities.”
In addition to the IEEP, the statement was signed by leaders representing several other organizations promoting business interests in the state, including the California Business Roundtable, California Hotel and Lodging Association, California Manufacturers and Technology Association, California Building Industry Association, and California Restaurant Association.
Takeaways from the statement include:
• The Supreme Court ruling does not affect existing or future hiring practices and has no impact on ongoing DEI initiatives.
• Rulings like this, which affect the education system, can have repercussions on the overall workforce. Businesses rely on strong and diverse colleges and universities to attract qualified workers.
• California businesses remain committed to partnering with world-class colleges and universities to ensure that the Supreme Court's decision does not impede the progress made in achieving diversity and inclusion.
Paul Granillo, president and CEO of the Inland Empire Economic Partnership, said: "Our region recognizes the importance of diversity and inclusion in promoting economic growth and driving innovation. We are committed to partnering with our businesses, educational institutions, and community leaders to ensure that the workforce remains diverse and inclusive. Together, we will create opportunities for all and foster an environment where every individual can thrive."
For more information about IEEP, visit www.ieep.com.
