Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) will be honoring several local leaders at its annual awards ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 12.
The event is scheduled to take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Ontario Airport.
The IEEP Board of Directors announced the list of honorees for 2022. They include:
• Business of the Year: The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
• Public Partner: San Bernardino County Sheriff Department
• Educator of the Year: Rodolfo H. Torres, vice chancellor, University of California Riverside,
• Nonprofit of the Year: Inland Southern California United Way.
• Chairman’s Award: Patty Senecal, WSPA.
• President’s Award: Kim Snyder, Prologis.
In addition, former San Bernardino County Supervisor Janice Rutherford will receive the Larry Sharp Inland Empire Lifetime Leadership Award.
IEEP’s mission is to serve as the two-county region’s voice for business and quality of life. IEEP supports efforts in job creation, leadership infrastructure, and regional advocacy for Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
For more information, visit ieep.com.
