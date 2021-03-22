The Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) will host its annual State of the Region event virtually this Thursday, March 25 from noon to 2 p.m.
This year’s economic forecast event will focus on the Inland Empire’s emergence from the pandemic.
Joining the Inland Empire Economic Partnership’s chief economist, Dr. Manfred Keil, will be his counterparts at the Inland Empire Economic Center (IEEC). The IEEC is a regional economic collaborative whose members include Robert Kleinhenz (Kleinhenz Economics), Dr. Fernando Lozano (Pomona College), Dr. Johannes Moenius (University of Redlands), Dr. Barbara Sirotnik (CSUSB) and Dr. Cameron Shelton (Claremont McKenna College).
The topics being discussed by the IEEC will be housing, unemployment, labor, immigration and automation / future of work.
In addition to the IEEC, Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority, will be providing an update on the Ontario International Airport, and former Riverside Mayor Ron Loveridge will be joined by former San Bernardino County CEO, Greg Devereaux, to present the outcomes of a recent Inland Empire Municipal Government Survey.
For tickets and more information, visit https://2021sotr.eventbrite.com or email John Orta, the marketing manager of IEEP, at Jorta@ieep.com.
