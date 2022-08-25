Great leaders aren’t born great. They are forged into greatness through experience and education.
The Regional Leadership Academy hosted by the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) offers local leaders and those seeking to become leaders a chance to gain both, said San Bernardino County 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford.
The program, which is entering its tenth year, features 10 full-day sessions spread out from this September to July of next year, in which participants learn about the challenges facing the region and interact with the people tackling the Inland Empire’s most pressing problems.
“This year’s academy includes sessions focusing on our region’s manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare industries as well as discussions about local governments, nonprofits, and our utility infrastructure,” Rutherford said.
Sessions will be held at key locations throughout the Inland Empire and beyond, including a two-day session in Sacramento where participants will get a chance to meet and converse with legislative leaders.
"I found the knowledge capital shared throughout the program to be unparalleled yet transferable to any discipline or industry," said Fontana Economic Analyst Rhonesia Perry, who completed the leadership program in 2021. "Overall, IEEP underscored the value of partnerships in building the next generations of strong leaders throughout the Inland Empire region."
For more information about IEEP’s Regional Leadership Academy, visit:
https://files.constantcontact.com/753b97ad701/16221167-06ca-4ad3-ac13-30d285dbed7a.pdf?rdr=true
The application deadline for the program has been extended to Sept. 9.
