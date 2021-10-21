Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) and its retail member agencies have enlisted the National Theatre for Children (NTC) to educate elementary students and their families about water efficiency in California.
The 2021-22 school year marks the 17th year of IEUA and NTC’s partnership.
This school year, the Water Pirates of Neverland livestream events will be delivered virtually to 50 schools within IEUA’s retail members’ service areas, accommodating students whether they’re learning in the classroom, remotely from home or a combination of both.
The program will bring vital information on water, science and water efficiency to California communities, focusing on the following educational points: the uses of water, the importance of water, ways water gets polluted, and how to save water.
The Water Pirates of Neverland livestream program features a host who introduces the show, sets up and recaps a series of comedic videos, and leads a Q&A in which students and teachers can submit questions for the host to answer live in real time. The educational videos tell a hilarious, pirate-themed story about science, water efficiency and pollution prevention, engaging all learners.
Livestream events are accompanied by a full digital curriculum including games, e-books, hands-on lessons, assessments for educators, smart speaker apps and more. IEUA and its members sponsor every aspect of the program, making it a valuable, cost-free supplement for teachers looking to enhance their learning resources this school year.
For more information about the livestream event, visit https://nationaltheatre.com/Program/the-water-pirates-of-neverland-livestream-special/. For more information about this program, contact Marvin Martin at mmartin@ntccorporate.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.