The Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) recently held a dedication ceremony for the agency's award-winning, state-of-the-art Water Quality Laboratory.
Construction of the laboratory began in August of 2017. The 17,166 square-foot, $17.8 million lab is a Gold LEED Certified building for energy efficiency and the use of eco-friendly materials.
In addition to quality control and quality assurance, educational tours are provided, showcasing the building and its water quality functions.
In 2005, IEUA performed a preliminary evaluation of the then-existing laboratory, which was constructed in 1979. This was followed by a feasibility study conducted in 2006 for a new laboratory facility. The assessments concluded that the existing laboratory was nearing the end of its useful life and, as a result, planning began to construct a new lab in Chino behind the agency's headquarters.
The lab supports the analytical needs of the IEUA's five wastewater reclamation plants and the Groundwater Recharge Program.
"The analytical support that the Lab provides is a demonstration of IEUA's commitment to providing a reliable, high quality and cost-effective water supply and promotes sustainable water use throughout the region," said IEUA Board President Kati Parker.
