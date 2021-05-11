Jasmin A. Hall, Inland Empire Utilities Agency’s (IEUA) board president, was recently presented with the 2021 Women of Excellence Leadership Award by Diversity Professional magazine.
The Women of Excellence Awards were established in 2017 to celebrate extraordinary women of diversity who operate at the highest level of excellence in their businesses, careers, communities and organizations.
Hall, a Fontana resident, was recognized for her outstanding professional excellence, achievements and contributions to her community, the magazine said.
“I am humbled to receive such an important award that encompasses the values of diversity, leadership, empowerment, professional excellence, and inclusion,” said Hall. “As a representative for the Inland Empire community and as president of the IEUA Board, I am committed to supporting initiatives that provide information, access and opportunity. As reinforced by all of the Diversity Professional award winners, it is imperative to use leadership as a tool to help others succeed.”
Hall has been on the IEUA Board since 2013 and currently is the board president. She has extensive experience in community leadership and previously served as the Fontana Planning Commission secretary and as chairwoman for the Fontana Parks and Recreation Commission.
