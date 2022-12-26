Re-elected Board members Jasmin A. Hall, Paul Hofer, and Steve Elie were sworn in this month as directors to the Inland Empire Utilities Agency’s Board.
• Hall, who has served on the Board since 2013, will begin another four-year term in office representing Division 4, which includes a large portion of the City of Fontana, a portion of Rialto, and a portion of Bloomington.
“I am humbled and honored to begin serving another term on IEUA’s Board of Directors,” said Hall. “I look forward to ensuring the Agency continues to provide its essential services to meet current and future needs while staying true to its vision of enhancing and preserving the quality of life throughout the region.”
• Hofer, who has served on IEUA’s Board since 2016, represents Division 2 of the agency’s service area, which includes a large portion of Ontario, a portion of the City of Fontana, and a large portion of unincorporated territories in Fontana’s sphere of influence.
“I am grateful to continue my service on IEUA’s Board,” said Hofer. “IEUA is recognized as a pioneer in the industry, and I remain committed to working with my fellow Board Members, Agency staff, and members of the community to ensure that our regional water supply needs continue to be met through innovative and cost-effective solutions.”
• Elie has been on the IEUA Board since 2010 and will begin his fourth four-year term in office representing Division 3, which includes the Cities of Chino and Chino Hills and a portion of unincorporated county areas in Chino’s sphere of influence.
“It is a great honor to be re-elected to serve on IEUA’s Board,” said Elie. “I am eager to use my knowledge and prior experience throughout my fourth term as IEUA continues to excel as a world-class leader in water resource management and environmental stewardship.”
----- ON DEC. 21, the Board of Directors held its election of officers. Marco Tule was named president, Elie was named vice president, and Hall will serve as secretary/treasurer for the upcoming year.
