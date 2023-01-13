BentallGreenOak has purchased industrial property in southwestern Fontana for $127 million, according to Sonny Kalsi, the co-chief executive officer of the company.
The 380,650-square-foot property covers 23.6 acres at 13204 Philadelphia Street, at the intersection of Etiwanda Avenue.
The seller was MetLife Investment Management.
The trade was finalized in December and announced by Kalsi on Jan. 10.
BentallGreenOak is a real estate investment firm based in Toronto and New York City.
