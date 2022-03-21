CBRE brokered the $70.5 million sale of Inland Empire Center, a more than 309,500-square-foot retail center located in Fontana, to JH Real Estate Partners, Inc., a privately held real estate investment company in Newport Beach.
Patrick Wade and Alex Kozakov of CBRE represented the seller, The Baralat Company, a Westlake Village, Calif.-based private real estate investment and asset management firm, in this transaction.
Located at 16701-16873 Valley Blvd., Inland Empire Center features a total of 16 parcels. The shopping center is 98.7 percent occupied, including such tenants as Cardenas Market, Ross, Planet Fitness, Regency Theatres, Burlington, Taco Bell, and other discount retail, daily needs, and casual-dining businesses.
Completed in 1993, Inland Empire Center features 1,227 parking spaces. It sits at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Sierra Avenue with a traffic count of 87,300 cars per day.
“The sale of Inland Empire Center illustrates the tremendous resurgence in demand for well-located Hispanic grocery store-anchored centers in infill markets in Southern California,” said Kozakov. “CBRE procured multiple offers, ultimately selecting a private capital group with investment and management experience in the greater Inland Empire market.”
