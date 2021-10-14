The 3rd Annual Inland Empire Cybersecurity Awareness Summit will be held in Fontana on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The event, presented by Zeta Sky, will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Center Stage Theater, 8463 Sierra Avenue.
The topic will be “Best Strategies to Protect Your Small Business.”
The summit is designed to help distributors, manufacturers, insurance agencies, law firms, and organizations with more than 20 employees and remote staff.
A special agent from the FBI will discuss the impact that cyber crime has on business in today’s workforce.
Attendees will learn easy and effective ways to protect their data and IT systems.
Interested persons can call Zeta Sky at (909) 333-7455 or email: info@zetasky.com.
