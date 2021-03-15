The Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce and Think Together will be presenting their inaugural Inland Empire Education and Workforce Readiness Summit on Wednesday, April 7 at 1:30 p.m.
The event will bring together leaders in the business, education, and nonprofit sectors. The goal is to foster collaboration between sectors and create a dialogue on how to support local K-12 students in their preparation for future careers.
Participants will include:
• Randy Barth, founder and CEO of Think Together
• Ted Alejandre, superintendent of San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools
• Angelov Farooq, chairman at California Workforce Development Board
• Edwin Gomez, Riverside County superintendent of schools
• Edward Ornelas Jr., president and CEO of Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce
For more information, visit www.iechamber.org.
