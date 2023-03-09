The 3rd Annual Inland Empire Education and Workforce Summit will be held Wednesday, March 15.
The event will take place at 4 p.m. at Loft 84, 3840 Lemon Street in downtown Riverside.
The summit is presented by the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Think Together.
The event is an annual gathering of educators, business executives, nonprofit leaders and government officials to discuss the latest trends and developments in education and workforce development in the Inland Empire.
There will be several speakers, including Patricia Lock Dawson, the mayor of Riverside; Connie Leyva, the executive director of KVCR; and Ted Alejandre, the San Bernardino County superintendent of schools.
For more information, visit iechamber.org.
