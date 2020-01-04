The Inland Empire Utilities Agency's Board of Directors recently elected new officers for 2020.
Director Kati Parker was elected to serve as the agency’s board president, and she was also re-elected as the agency’s representative on the Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority (SAWPA) Commission. Parker represents the cities of Upland and Montclair and portions of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga.
Director Jasmin Hall was re-elected to serve as the agency’s board vice president.
Hall was appointed to the agency’s Board of Directors in October of 2013, elected to the board in November of 2014 and re-elected in November of 2018. She represents the city of Fontana and portions of Rialto and Bloomington.
Director Steve Elie was elected to serve as the agency’s secretary/treasurer.
Director Michael Camacho was elected to serve as the agency’s representative to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s Board of Directors as well as alternate representative on the SAWPA Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.