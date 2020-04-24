INTEX Recreation Corporation in Fontana donated 10,000 KN95 masks and 6,000 surgical masks to the City of Fontana and Fontana Police Department, according to a recent Facebook post by the Police Department.
"These masks help keep our employees safe while on patrol, as they continue to assist with the school lunch handout programs and while making food deliveries to seniors living in our community," the Facebook post said.
The donation will assist with the recent mandates of face coverings by the San Bernardino County Public Health Department, the P.D. said.
