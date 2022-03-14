Is the huge rise in gasoline prices finally coming to an end?
Average gasoline prices in San Bernardino are unchanged in the last week, averaging $5.70/g on March 14, according to GasBuddy's survey of 567 stations in San Bernardino.
Prices in San Bernardino are 105.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.92/g higher than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.32/g on March 14, GasBuddy said.
“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy. “While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we've experienced over the last few weeks. The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely. For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”
